MANCHESTER, Tenn (WKRN) — Families across Coffee County are dealing with the aftermath of Wednesday evening’s storm. The storm caused damage to homes and businesses throughout the county.

The Coffee County Farmers Co-op was one of the hardest hit businesses. Half of the roof was ripped off, which caused water damage inside the building. Crews spent most of the day working to repair the building.

Other businesses along McMinnville Highway, including the BP gas station and Coffee County Raider Academy, were impacted.

The storm also hit a nearby home and uprooted trees in the backyard. During the storm, the homeowner was very worried about her two pugs.

“I have never been through something like that before,” Teresa Limbaugh says. “It only lasted a few minutes but did all of this to my home and outside.”

On McArthur Street, you could see debris and damage to homes. The Davis family had their trees uprooted and fallen on their vehicles. One car was totaled and the exterior of the home was stripped. They will also have to have part of their new roof repaired.

Every family News 2 spoke with said they are thankful that no one was hurt and that everything can be repaired.