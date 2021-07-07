Wednesday night marks deadline to apply for FEMA aid for those impacted by spring storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Were you impacted by the flooding and storms that occurred between March 25 and April 3 of this year?

If you live in Davidson, Williamson, or Wilson county and you had expenses due to these storms, today, July 7th is the deadline to apply for FEMA aid. You have until 10 p.m. tonight.

You may be eligible for help with temporary housing, home repairs, or other disaster expenses.

“If you are affected by the recent flooding in Williamson, Wilson, or Davidson county, by all means let us know,” Darrell Habisch, a FEMA spokesman said. “And to do that you can call 800-621-3362, that’s 800-621-FEMA, or go online at disasterassistance.gov, or you can download our mobile app.”

And if you go to disasterassistance.gov, it won’t be hard to find the link you need, as indicated below. So what do you need to have ready before you call or go online?

The home page you will see when you go to https://www.disasterassistance.gov/

“It’s about a 10 to 25-minute process,” Habisch explained. “It is an application, so have everything that you would normally have for an insurance claim. You will want to have your insurance information. You want to have the address of your primary residence that was affected. How do we contact you today? Are you living in your primary residence, or have you relocated? Are you in a hotel or a motel? If so, keep all your receipts.”

FEMA says they don’t duplicate your insurance benefits, but often pick up where they left off. And you should keep your receipts for any property that you lost due to the flooding or storm damage, as well as repairs you made.

Again, you have until 10 p.m. tonight, July 7! Although there is a 15-30 day grace period to file after the deadline, you will likely have to include a letter explaining why you were late.