WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday marks three years since one of Tennessee’s deadliest serial homicide cases. Michael Cummins is accused of killing seven people in Westmoreland in April 2019.

The sole survivor passed away earlier this year, totaling eight victims.

The trial for the man accused has now been delayed twice.

Cummins currently faces 12 charges for the eight murders, including his parents, uncle and a child.

The victims were found at several different crime scenes. Investigators described them as among the most gruesome they have ever seen.

The trial for all eight victims is set for April 3rd of 2023.

The state is seeking the death penalty when the trial starts.

In April 2021, the state described the murder weapons found inside the family home, including broken bats.

The sole survivor — Cummins’ grandmother — passed away just last month. She was 71. Before she died, she recorded testimony that will be used in trial.