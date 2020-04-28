Wednesday marks 17 years since Tabitha Tuders disappearance, family not holding vigil due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For the first time in almost seventeen years, the family of a missing person from East Nashville will not hold a vigil in her honor.

Tabitha Tuders went missing 17 years ago on April 29, 2003 in East Nashville. Tuders was just 13-years-old at the time. Tuders vanished as she walked to her bus stop just blocks from her home.

The Tuders family told News 2 that they will not hold a candlelight vigil at Bailey Middle School this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the family asked that folks light a candle in Tabitha’s memory on Wednesday.