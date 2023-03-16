NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Saturday and Sunday, all 29 Goodwill retail stores across Middle and West Tennessee will have bargain-priced wedding gowns for sale for those who need a dress for their big day.

Gowns priced as low as $49.99 will be available throughout the region for the weekend, and no gowns will be priced higher than $300.

Participating stores will have at least 20 gowns available, while supplies last, according to a release from Goodwill. Selection will vary by location, but many sizes, styles, and colors of gowns will be available. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Kimmra Hingher, Vice President of Marketing for Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, told News 2 that Goodwill has been hosting the Wedding Gown Weekend since 2010, giving the nonprofit “a lot of history with this.”

“For this event in particular, there are a lot of brides out there that are budget conscious, savvy shoppers and still deserve to have a beautiful gown on their wedding day,” she said. “It’s just a great marriage of generous donors, our stores, and some brides out there looking for a beautiful gown.”

Over the years, the event has been one of the more successful ones for the nonprofit, according to Hingher.

“It’s really been such a successful event, which is why we’re so proud to still be doing this in 2023,” she said. “We generally sell out of the gowns.”

For more information on the event and to see some example gowns that may be available, click HERE.