Weather and security could play factors in transfer of Nathan Bedford Forrest remains

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — On December 20, 2017, a more than 100-year-old statue of General Nathan Bedford Forrest was taken down from a public park in Memphis. The remains of General Forrest and his wife are also entombed at the same place where the statue once stood.

Soon, those remains will be moved from Memphis to Columbia, Tennessee where the Sons of Confederate Veterans is headquartered.

“From the legal standpoint, we have had to go through the process of receiving permission from the Shelby County Chancery Court in order to disinter the remains of General Forrest and his wife,” said H. Edward Phillips, attorney for Forrest’s descendants, his five great-great grandsons.

While there is not yet a specific date of transfer in place, it could happen as early as mid-February or early March. Phillips says the transfer date will depend on things like weather, schedules with property owners, safety and security.

“What we want to do is, give the family a place where they can come visit that gravesite in peace and quiet, and where other people who want to visit that gravesite can do so,” Phillips explained.

Phillips says there are no plans for a public ceremony for the transfer whenever it occurs. However, there will be designated witnesses there when the remains are exhumed.