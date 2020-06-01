‘We still will unite’: Peaceful organizers say they will continue to plan protests despite violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The violence and destruction that took over Nashville Saturday night was a stark difference from the peaceful “I Will Breathe” event at Legislative Plaza Saturday afternoon.

Organizers and participants say the chaos was not part of their plan.

“I don’t know who they were or what their motives were,” said Sen. Brenda Gilmore, District 19. “But, I do know it’s tactics that are used to distract from the real message.”

Despite the destruction, organizers say they will not allow violence to override their organized message.

“We still will unite. We still will stand strong as a race. We still will mobilize and organize to let America know the time is over for them just killing African American people,” said Prophetess Venita Lewis. “We cannot control what happened yesterday, but we can control what happened in the future. And we’re looking forward to what we will do next.”

Organizers plan to meet Wednesday to solidify future events.