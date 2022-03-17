TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The booming real estate market across Tennessee presents a downfall for small town businesses.

A childcare center in Tullahoma has 11 days to find a new location after their landlord told them the building is being sold.

Little Angels daycare has been in the same location for 22 years.

“This has been my life,” said Charlotte Elliott, owner and director of the center, while holding back tears.

The center is a close-knit operation and has become more like a family over the years.

“I have 18 kids, 15 families. My youngest one is about four or five months,” said Elliott. “Twenty-two years I have worked here. I have dedicated my life…half of my life here. And just one day somebody can take that all from me and throw my babies on the street.”

On February 28, Elliott received a letter giving them a 30-day notice to find a new location. The owner plans to sell the property based on the “current real estate market and rising costs.”

“Shocked,” said Elliott. “…and I’m like, ‘Thirty days?’ I cannot find a new location in 30 days.”

Elliott says she fears her staff will be left without jobs, and more than a dozen families will have no childcare.

“They are terrified. They don’t know where they are going to send their kids. There’s no openings in this area,” Elliott explained.

Meantime, it’s a race against the clock. Elliott says she’s spent the last couple weeks searching for a new location, but hasn’t had any luck with an alternative she can afford.

“The cheapest building we found in this area is $300,000,” said Elliott. “Then it’s going to have to have about $10,000 or more work to get it up and running for a childcare center. Right now, it’s not doable.”

Elliott says she has also applied for a state stabilization grant through the Tennessee Department of Human Services. However, she has not yet received those funds. Elliott says it’s not about the building, she just wants a safe, affordable place to take care of the children she loves so much.

“We need help,” said Elliott while crying. “Everybody has failed us.”

News 2 reached out to the state Department of Human Resources which oversees state grants for childcare centers. They say the timeframe for payment after approval is fluid, but they plan to personally reach out to Little Angels Daycare for assistance.