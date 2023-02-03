Hendersonville Officers John Newberry and Jeff Duren prepare to take off on their horses Rango and Dusty. (WKRN photo)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 15 years ago, officers with the Hendersonville Police Department decided to saddle up to help keep crime at bay.

Now, they are one of three full-time mounted patrols left in the state. In Middle Tennessee, Hendersonville and the Metro Nashville Police Department, which started its unit more than a decade before Hendersonville, account for the majority of mounted police officers.

Hendersonville Officer Jeff Duren and his horse Dusty. (WKRN photo)

While the Memphis Police Department disbanded its unit in the early 2000s, it was restarted years later and has continued to grow over the past decade. Other police agencies have part-time mounted officers, but the units are scarcer than they used to be.

“A lot of times administrators of police departments and cities just look at it as ‘We could take these six guys off of horses and put them in cars.’ That’s not always a benefit,” said Officer Jeff Duren, who has been with Hendersonville’s Mounted Police Unit since 2011.

The first use of mounted patrols dates back to the 18th century when horses were used to navigate poor roads and rural areas. In modern day, their purpose is more complex, but Duren argues just as important.

“I know Charleston, South Carolina, they did away with theirs and immediately regretted it. Then they had to rebuild it,” Duren said. “Other places that have done away with it, they’re seeing a spike in crime afterwards. It is part of the times, but it’s not just that.”

Hendersonville Officers John Newberry and Jeff Duren ride off on their horses Rango and Dusty. (WKRN photo)

‘It’s almost like learning the job over again’

Hendersonville currently has three full-time mounted patrol officers. While some officers rode horses part-time in the 90s, the police department established a full-time mounted patrol in 2008 to help patrol the extensive parks system in Hendersonville.

All officers and horses go through extensive training, with at least five years of prior experience as a police officer required. Master Patrol Officer John Newberry had more than 30 years of policing experience before he joined the mounted patrol in 2016.

While Duren had been riding horses all his life, Newberry was newer to the saddle.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s mounted patrol at Nissan Stadium. (Courtesy MNPD)

“It’s almost like learning the job over again,” Newberry said. “It’s just a different tool. Once you get it, it clicks in. It’s like second nature, but it takes a while to do that. We do defensive tactics on the horse. We train for all of that stuff.”

Mounted officers do everything from the saddle, whether that’s making an arrest or writing a ticket, Duren said. That means they also have to train the horses to not be afraid in those situations. Duren said it can take up to a year before a horse is ready to be a police horse.

“You’re having to control each one of those feet, what the horse’s mind is thinking, making sure that he’s not scared,” he said. “The fact of training as a police officer and then training as a mounted officer is just another step you have to take.”

However, the work they’ve put in with their horses Dusty, Rango, Sunny and the newest addition, Beau, has paid off.

How mounted patrols make a difference

Duren said their impact is not always apparent when looking at data on arrests, but the mounted patrol serves an important role in prevention and community interactions.

“We know we’re making a difference,” he said. “We get told all the time by people, ‘We’re so thankful for you all being out here, and we love seeing you guys out here.’ I spent 15 years in a patrol car before I started this, and no one ever asked if they could pet my patrol car.”

Hendersonville MPO John Newberry and his horse Rango. (WKRN photo)

As of January, Duren said there are nearly six miles of trails that run through the city, and the trails are continuing to be expanded. Along those trails are several popular parks. On any given day, Duren said there may be 4,000 to 5,000 people at Drakes Creek Park.

“That’s our main focus because we can ride those trails all day long,” Duren said. “There’s joggers, bikers, walkers. We want to make sure those people are just as safe as anybody that’s on the street or at shopping centers.”

Simply having officers on the trails works as a deterrent, Duren said. When residents started expressing concerns about people experiencing homelessness approaching them on the trails, mounted officers were the first to try to tackle the issue.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s mounted officer interact with a woman and her child. (Courtesy MNPD)

“I took it on as a humanitarian deal, going out and talking to these people, ‘What can we do to help you not live in the woods? What can we do to help you not live under this bridge?’,” Duren said. “Once we started that it immediately just disappeared.”

Their presence is also important at shopping centers, especially during the holidays when there tends to be an uptick in auto burglaries and shoplifting. Duren said the mounted patrol typically shifts focus from the trails to shopping centers in November.

“There’s a lot of shopping centers and retail fraud, shoplifters, they run out and we’ve stopped some of them,” Newberry said.

Almost 85% drop in crime in shopping centers

Since the mounted patrol began stationing its trailer in spots like the Streets of Indian Lake, a popular shopping center in Hendersonville, the city has noticed an almost 85% drop in crime.

“As far as the modern-day aspects, I think that’s a big part of it. You can’t be just sitting at the barn waiting for a crowd control situation,” Duren said. “You’ve got to be proactive, being seen, being visible, having contact and making yourself a valuable part of what the city does.”

That visibility also encourages positive community interactions— a vital aspect of modern-day policing. Duren said being on horseback creates a “different atmosphere” where people will walk up to them and spark up a conversation.

The Metro Nashville Police Department’s mounted patrol. (Courtesy MNPD)

“We have events in the park with people that have come from all over the country, and they have told us ‘We love the fact that there’s horses out here in the park and we’re going to come back because of it’,” Duren said.

Last year, Hendersonville’s mounted patrol participated in 104 special events throughout Sumner County. Officers also joined the Metro Nashville Police Department’s mounted patrol for a few events in Nashville.

Duren expects to participate in even more events in 2023. From a safety standpoint, being on horseback during events not only allows officers to move through crowds faster than a bicycle or car, but it also provides a better vantage point in large crowds.

“The elevation is a key factor. We’re sitting eight feet tall,” Duren said. “We can see over the cars; we can see over the crowds. We can see if somebody needs help. They can see us too. That’s another big plus as far as being on a horse.”

‘Our administrators understand the value that we bring’

While many mounted patrol units have been disbanded in the 20th century, in Hendersonville, Duren said officers have continued to receive strong support from the city.

“We’ve been lucky,” he said. “Our administrators understand the value that we bring. They’ll tell you we account for over 90% of the positive comments they receive through city hall and through their offices.”

Hendersonville Officer Jeff Duren and his horse Dusty (left) and MPO John Newberry and his horse Rango (right) (WKRN photo)

The unit keeps costs down through fundraisers and as of January, Duren said all of their horses had been donated by private citizens. The police department budgets for feed and veterinary bills, but the officers take care of most of the work around the barn.

“We save a lot of gas, I’ll tell you that,” Duren said. “They couldn’t look at us and say we’re costing them money on this because it would cost more if we were in a car.”

Often times Duren and Newberry come in on their days off to take care of the horses. But Newberry said that aspect of the job hardly feels like work. Part of what he believes has made Hendersonville’s mounted patrol successful is the officers’ love for the job.

“We just love our jobs. Both of us do, and I think that helps with a positive attitude with the people. I think that carries over to the people,” Newberry said. “We enjoy it and I think people see that. We don’t try to be something we’re not.”

Even though some may consider mounted patrols outdated, Duren said he hopes police agencies will continue to see their value. Growing Hendersonville’s mounted patrol would help them patrol seven days a week without straining the city’s overtime budget.

“We have to make ourselves useful within the city to keep doing what we’re doing, and we both love what we do,” Duren said. “We’ve both been on patrol, and I’ve done about everything in police work, and this is by far the best thing I’ve ever done.”