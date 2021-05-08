‘We have to do something,’ Partners In The Struggle hosts 23rd annual march against gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Saturday dozens of people marched through the streets of North Nashville as part of an anti-gun violence rally organized by Earl Jordan.

Jordan is the founder of the non-profit organization Partners in the Struggle, which supports families of Nashville and Middle Tennessee murder victims.

He dedicated the 23rd annual march to 18-year old Tyler Holt and 26-year old Jamarcus Esmon. Both young men were murdered in the last year.

Holt and Esmond’s murders are both unsolved and both of their mothers are looking for closure. The two women attended Saturday’s march to help bring awareness to the consequences of gun violence.

“I have a lot of days I’m angry because it’s unsolved. Sometimes I feel like the detectives and the police in Franklin aren’t doing enough. I have to pray a lot. I’m angry. My mood is like up and down, up and down,” Esmon’s mother Latoya Floyd said.

“Gun violence is destroying people’s families. Even the people that are on the streets and using their guns, they’re not just killing people physically. When they take somebody’s life they’re destroying a whole family,” Holt’s mother Latarsha Holt said.

Since January 1, 2021 at least 180 people have been shot in Nashville. Around 40 of them were homicides. That’s according to the latest crime data report from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Floyd says now that gun violence has touched her own family, she’s dedicated to helping and educating others in the community to try and put an end to the heartbreak.

“Gun violence is really getting out of hand and we have to be the voice. We have to do something, and I want to be on whoever’s team that’s willing to do something,” Floyd said.