Ways to help the family of Caitlyn Kaufman, Nashville nurse killed on I-440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are multiple ways you can donate to help the family of Caitlyn Kaufman, a St. Thomas West Hospital MICU nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while heading to work on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Currently, there are two GoFundMe fundraisers going with proceeds from both going back to the family. One is set up by relatives of Caitlyn, the other set up by coworkers of Caitlyn’s mother Diane.

Additionally, checks can be made payable to the Caitlyn M. Kaufman Memorial Fund set up at NexTier Bank in Pennsylvania. Mail your checks to:

NexTier Bank

Caitlyn Kaufman Memorial Fund

20249 Route 19

Cranberry Township, PA 16066

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest in the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers. Call (615) 74-CRIME (742-7463) or click here.