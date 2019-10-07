Waynesboro police search for youth academy escapee

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Wayne County have issued an alert for a boy who escaped over the weekend from Hollis Academy, a center for troubled youth.

Waynesboro police urged people to lock their homes and vehicles. They did not release the name or age of the child, but said he is a white male, 5-foot-3 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is urged to contact Wayne County dispatch at 931-722-3613.