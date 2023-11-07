WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 37-year-old woman has been charged with arson after she allegedly set her parent’s Waynesboro house on fire.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported agents and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies began investigating after the fire happened at a home in the 100 block of Simmons Branch Road on Sept. 22.

Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set by the occupant’s daughter, Darla Giny Watrous.

Watrous was indicted on one count of arson and one count of vandalism under $10,000.

She was served with a capias while in custody at the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges. Her bond was set at $25,000.