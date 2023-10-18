NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several rural communities in Middle Tennessee will soon have a Wawa to call their own, according to permits filed with the state.

More than a year after announcing plans to expand into Tennessee, the gas station and convenience store chain has filed permits with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for locations in Dickson, Lebanon, and Manchester. All three locations are located off interstate exits, keeping in line with offering convenient fuel stops for travelers.

The chain is primarily located along the East Coast, with locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. In the last few years, the chain has expanded into the Florida panhandle, South Alabama, and North Carolina and opened more than 50 locations in 2022.

“With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re thrilled to continue our growth in new markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages, and support to new friends and neighbors,” said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa in 2022. “We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond.”