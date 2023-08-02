ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Popular convenience store chain Wawa, known for its fresh coffee and made-to-order sandwiches, has selected a location in Springfield.

Wawa representatives met with the city of Springfield staff and submitted initial plans to open a store in the former Rite-Aid location on Memorial Boulevard and Tom Austin Highway.

The company has also proposed placing a store on Highway 100 near the intersection of Temple Road.

“It’s not been entirely positive, but the positive folks have been incredibly enthusiastic. Wawa appears to have quite a cult following. People who love it, you know the comment it’s not just a convenience store kept coming up,” said Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg, who represents District 35.

Wawa currently plans to open its first Nashville store in 2025. The company believe there is potential for as many as 40 locations in the Middle Tennessee market.