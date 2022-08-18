HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday marks one year since the catastrophic flood hit Middle Tennessee, with Waverly in Humphreys County getting the brunt of the disaster.

National Weather Service reported 9 inches of rain to 17 inches of rain fell across the Middle Tennessee area within a 6-hour period on August 21, 2021. Then another round of storms hit the same area later that night.

The major flash flooding event claimed the lives of 20 people: 19 in Waverly and one in Hurricane Mills.

Wayne Spears (Courtesy: Loretta Lynn’s Ranch)

Mark Kee (Courtesy: Kee family)

Robert Scott Kilburn (Submitted by family)

Robin Shawl (Courtesy: Shawl family)

Ryan and Rileigh Rigney (Courtesy: Angie Willeby)

Regenia Brake (Courtesy: Kayla Brake)

Nathanal Whitsett (Submitted by family)

Mary Luten (Submitted by family)

Lucy Connor (Courtesy: Samantha Tuten)

(Courtesy: Almond family)

Lilly Bryant (Courtesy: Bryant family)

Leslie Kersten (Courtesy: Kersten family)

Kellen Burrow Vaughn (Photo: Submitted)

Joshua-Hendrix flood victim

Joseph Reeves (Courtesy: Rachel Reeves)

James Michael Betty (Courtesy: Betty family)

Hallie Gerber (Courtesy: Gerber family)

Donna Bradley (Courtesy: Bradley family)

Amber Newman (Courtesy: Family photo)

NWS said the flood is the deadliest on record for Tennessee for one day in the same area. The May 2010 historic flood was over a three-day period with 22 fatalities for the state.

Now, a year later, many people are still working to rebuild their homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers is studying the flood in an effort to mitigate future catastrophes.