HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday marks one year since the catastrophic flood hit Middle Tennessee, with Waverly in Humphreys County getting the brunt of the disaster.

National Weather Service reported 9 inches of rain to 17 inches of rain fell across the Middle Tennessee area within a 6-hour period on August 21, 2021. Then another round of storms hit the same area later that night.

The major flash flooding event claimed the lives of 20 people: 19 in Waverly and one in Hurricane Mills.

  • Wayne Spears flood victim
    Wayne Spears (Courtesy: Loretta Lynn’s Ranch)
  • Mark Kee flood victim
    Mark Kee (Courtesy: Kee family)
  • Robert Scott Kilburn flood victim
    Robert Scott Kilburn (Submitted by family)
  • Robin Shawl flood victim
    Robin Shawl (Courtesy: Shawl family)
  • Ryan-and-Rileigh-Rigney flood victims
    Ryan and Rileigh Rigney (Courtesy: Angie Willeby)
  • Regenia Brake flood victim
    Regenia Brake (Courtesy: Kayla Brake)
  • Nathanal-Whitsett flood victim
    Nathanal Whitsett (Submitted by family)
  • Mary-Luten flood victim
    Mary Luten (Submitted by family)
  • Lucy-Connor flood victim
    Lucy Connor (Courtesy: Samantha Tuten)
  • Linda-Almond flood victim
    (Courtesy: Almond family)
  • Lilly Bryant flood victim
    Lilly Bryant (Courtesy: Bryant family)
  • Leslie-Kersten flood victim
    Leslie Kersten (Courtesy: Kersten family)
  • Kellen-Burrow-Vaughn flood victim
    Kellen Burrow Vaughn (Photo: Submitted)
  • Joshua-Hendrix flood victim
    Joshua-Hendrix flood victim
  • Joseph-Reeves flood victim
    Joseph Reeves (Courtesy: Rachel Reeves)
  • James-Michael-Betty flood victim
    James Michael Betty (Courtesy: Betty family)
  • Hallie-Lee-Gerber flood victim
    Hallie Gerber (Courtesy: Gerber family)
  • Donna-Bradley flood victim
    Donna Bradley (Courtesy: Bradley family)
  • Amber-Newman flood victim
    Amber Newman (Courtesy: Family photo)

NWS said the flood is the deadliest on record for Tennessee for one day in the same area. The May 2010 historic flood was over a three-day period with 22 fatalities for the state.

Now, a year later, many people are still working to rebuild their homes and businesses.

Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers is studying the flood in an effort to mitigate future catastrophes.