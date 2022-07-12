NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Waverly Central High School’s football facilities were destroyed during the flash flooding that devastated the entire community in August 2021. Nearly one year later, the high school’s football field is expected to be ready for the 2022 football season.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Randall Boldin, the Head Football Coach at Waverly Central High School, says it wasn’t easy playing last season with no home field. The Waverly Tigers played only away games last season, ending up with an impressive 9-2 record.

Even practicing for games was a significant challenge, “It’s been a nightmare. logistics of this last couple of years have just been a headache. We’ve been to baseball fields to practice. We’ve been to Junior pro fields to practice just because they had goalposts. And now we’re practicing out in front of the school in a field. So just trying to find anywhere we can find some grass.”

After the flood waters washed away soil and grass, the entire field had to be re-graded and the sprinkler system fixed.

Now, according to Coach Boldin, the finishing touches are being put in place, “They just finished the game field putting the sod on it. So we’re about two to three weeks out from being on it. And they’re finishing up the practice field now. So the same timeframe on the two to three weeks we can get on it.”

The first home game will be on August 19 as the Waverly Central High Tigers take on Camden and Boldin says the excitement is building, “There’s definitely a buzz around our team and our community just being you know, back home on Friday nights.”