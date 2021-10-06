Waverly flood victims grateful for support like Dolly Parton’s

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly three-quarters of a million dollars has been raised to support flood victims in Humphreys County.

Dolly Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses raised $700,000 and will donate it to United Way of Humphreys County.

More than 6 weeks ago, raging flood waters destroyed much of Waverly, Tennessee. Many families are still left without a home and no plan for how to recover.

“We’re still staying in a hotel room,” said Michael Phillips. “It’s me, my wife and my daughter. Our sons, one is staying with a friend of his and the other is staying with his dad, because it’s just not enough room there.”

Phillips and his family lost everything except the clothes they were wearing. The home they rented has since been torn down, and the landlord has decided not to rebuild.

“We had purchased 10 acres about a year ago, before the flood,” Phillips explained. “Our plan was to build. So, what we are doing now is we ordered a metal building, and we’re gonna get it up to code and possibly get an RV up there temporarily to live in until we start building.”

Phillips is now working out of state, leaning on overtime, and appreciating the gift of donations.

Wednesday, Dollywood announced a $700,000 donation to help rebuild Waverly.

“It’s taking everybody to come together for us to even get this far,” said Phillips.

More than 20 people lost their lives in the August flood, including the foreman of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills. Lynn donated money to Sevier County, Parton’s home, after wildfires in 2016.

If you’re interested in helping victims of the flooding you can donate directly to United Way of Humphreys County by clicking on this link.