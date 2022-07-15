WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost one year after deadly flood waters swept through Waverly, United Way of Humphreys County worked to help survivors pay for school supplies and clothing Friday.

“I hate seeing people suffer, and we want to do everything we can to try to get people recovered,” said Nioka Curtis, Executive Director of United Way Humphreys County.

By the end of the day Friday, United Way gave 170 children $100 vouchers for Walmart and is working to help those who were not able to make it out to the store.

Many of United Way’s volunteers were survivors themselves, including Debra Ashton, who miraculously made it out of the floodwaters with only a few cuts after fighting the rough, rising waves for hours.

“The house right across the road from me, just like that, immediately it leaves its foundation and it catches fire immediately,” Ashton said.

Ashton clung to a floating pole until she was thrown off. She eventually was able to climb onto a roof of a home and was rescued by a helicopter. She said a higher power saved her that day.

Despite losing everything, Ashton volunteered Friday to give back.

“United Way helped me when it first happened,” Ashton said. “There were a lot of people who helped me. It’s wonderful to be blessed, but it’s also good to be a blessing.”

“I don’t have my home back yet, I’m still paying a mortgage on barren property, but God will provide,” Ashton said. “He always has and he always will.”

To learn more about United Way of Humphreys County, click here.