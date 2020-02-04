Watkins College students protest amid merge citing ‘lack of transparency’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Watkins College students walked out of class Tuesday protesting the recent announcement that Watkins College and Belmont University would be merging in the Fall of 2020.

Students tell News 2 they are protesting a lack of transparency in the deal and they are hoping to somehow control part of the merge.

“We are trying to save the school in its current form we’re attempting to fundraise,” student, Kenny Strawn said Tuesday. “​Ninety percent of the student body was completely blindsided by this.”

Students sent a few requests and questions to President Dr. J. Kline and the Board of Directors on Tuesday. They want to see the deal in writing and are expressing concerns with how Belmont’s current religion BELL core requirement will impact them, as well as how the university will handle the hiring of non-Christian staffers.

“We want Dr. Robert Fisher, the president of Belmont, to make a statement not only affirming the rights of LGBTQ students at Belmont, but everywhere,” said Strawn. “We also want him to write a plan of action that LGBTQ students will be safe at Belmont if that is to happen. We also want them to hold true to their promise to consider faculty that’s non-Christian, not only do we need to consider faculty we need to hire faculty.”

Save Watkins; a collective including students, faculty, staff, and alumni of Watkins College; said they organized a sit-in protest on campus Tuesday but were moved outside.

Our students and alumni organized a sit-in protest at Watkins within the administrative hallway. Students were quickly asked to leave the administrative hallway and later moved to the interior hallway. As of a few minutes ago, students were told they did not receive approval from the Student Life Director for the protest per a “48-hour advance notice protest policy”. Our protest efforts have moved outdoors where our community continues to demand transparency. Save Watkins

Belmont University sent News 2 a statement Tuesday regarding the merger and addressing student concerns regarding non-Christian staff members that said in part:

As part of the ongoing merger process Belmont and Watkins will be evaluating faculty and staff needs based on the assimilation of Watkins into Belmont. This process will likely take several months, and despite what is being reported, no decisions have been made. Existing Watkins faculty and staff will certainly be given first opportunity to fill any new positions of need. Because we recognize current Watkins employees could not control nor anticipate merging with a faith-based institution, it has been determined that special consideration will be given to current Watkins employees regardless of their position of faith. Belmont University

Watkins College also released a statement to us regarding the merger, which reads in part:

We are grateful to have reached this historic agreement and proud that the Watkins School of Art will continue to grow as part of Belmont University. Please be assured that no one on the board or in the administration has personally benefited from this merger. We acted solely in the best interest of the current and future students of Watkins when making the decision, which is our fiduciary duty as board members. We fully recognize that this news has been hard for some of our students and alumni to absorb. Change can be difficult, and we are working to help all those who love Watkins and care about our students and faculty to understand the benefits of this decision. Watkins College

Students also created a petition in an effort to ‘save Watkins’ you can find that here.

