Watertown Elementary School to transition to remote learning Friday

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Watertown Elementary School will transition to remote learning beginning Friday, February 5.

According to the Wilson County School District, the remote learning period will last through Friday, February 12 with the intention to allow students to return to traditional learning on Tuesday, February 16. The school district says the reason for the shift to remote learning is due to the recent increase in illnesses and quarantines among students and staff.

The school district would like to remind everyone that all schools will be closed Monday, February 15 in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Watertown Elementary will communicate with families about the transition.

Families still wanting to participate in the drive-thru meal program for their children during the remote learning period should contact Watertown Elementary’s cafeteria manager by emailing riceb@wcschools.com.

Order should be placed by 9 a.m. each school day; pickup is available between 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.