SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly a month after they went into effect, restrictions on swimming, wading, fishing or other water contact in Stewart Creek have been lifted by the Town of Smyrna, officials said.

The restrictions were put into play May 20, after elevated levels of bacteria were found in the embayment where Stewart Creek meets Percy Priest Lake. The latest water samples show that bacteria levels are no longer elevated.

The Waste Water Treatment Plant has also resumed normal operations, Smyrna officials said. The town will continue to investigate the root cause of the bacterial situation.

Officials with Smyrna and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) continue to monitor the creek to ensure its future health, officials added.