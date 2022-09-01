ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an entire town went about a day without water, service has been restored.

Ashland City announced Thursday morning it ended the Drought Plan. Meaning, everyone could go back to using water.

The city said the Water Treatment Plant has water back at 100%.

They emphasized, “Water was not contaminated during this outage, before the outage and water is not contaminated with restored service. Water has been and is safe to use.”

This follows an outage that was announced Wednesday morning. The city said the plant had an issue with the chemical pump. “The problem was the chemical pump, son once water has been restored, customers will NOT need to flush lines.”

Additionally, the city said this outage has prompted them to work on updating its emergency plans to notify the public quickly when issues arise. “Other measures will be put in place to make sure this does not happen again.”

Wednesday’s water outage forced the city offices to shutdown and several schools to dismiss early.