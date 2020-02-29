Father, two children rescued after boat capsizes in Percy Priest Lake

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A father and two children were rescued Friday night when a boat they were in capsized and sank in Percy Priest Lake.

Various agencies responded to 1900 Stewarts Ferry Pike to the report of a boat that had overturned and two people were in the water, said Joseph Plant with the Nashville Fire Department.

According to Nashville Fire Department, a father and his two children, both 16 and 9-years-old were trying to go to a church function in Mt. Juliet and were going to take a boat from Hermitage there. The boat ran into something, capsized and sank, causing all three to go into the water.

All three of the victims were wearing life jackets. The 16-year-old child swam to shore and made contact with fisherman and called 911.

All three were transported to a hospital to treat potential hypothermia, and it’s believed that they were in the water for 45 minutes to an hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.