SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A water rescue is underway in Sumner County after a car entered water off Highway 76.

Sumner County’s emergency management director confirmed the rescue is occurring near Bottom View Farms and River Church in Portland.

One person has been transported to a local hospital, and several law enforcement personnel and fire agencies are on the scene.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.