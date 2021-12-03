Water rescue underway at New Johnsonville harbor

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are on scene of a water rescue at a popular boating and fishing area in New Johnsonville.

Officials say a boat ran aground at Lucas Harbor at around 4 a.m. Friday, causing a man to call a friend asking to be picked up by a jetski. The friend picked the man up and brought him to shore before the both of them grabbed tools and headed back out to the boat.

However, the jetski flipped and one of the men still hasn’t surfaced.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is helping in the rescue. Boaters are asked to avoid the area and the ramp has also been shut down for the time being.