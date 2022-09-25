LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County swift water rescue teams have been sent to the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Tennessee River Valley News.
A vehicle reportedly crashed into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road, leaving the vehicle upside down in the water.
Tennessee River Valley News announced shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 that the scene of the incident was still active, so drivers are asked to avoid the area.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.