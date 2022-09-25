LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County swift water rescue teams have been sent to the scene of a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Tennessee River Valley News.

A vehicle reportedly crashed into a creek off Bluff Road and Busby Road, leaving the vehicle upside down in the water.

Tennessee River Valley News announced shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 that the scene of the incident was still active, so drivers are asked to avoid the area.