St. Thomas Midtown highlights disparities and shares tips for women of color looking to have children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — St. Thomas Midtown spoke with News 2, highlighting disparities sharing tips for women of color looking to have children.

“The healthcare community needs to understand that some of the disparities and outcomes for women in general, and women of color is often because we’re ignored and not listened to,” said Dr. Cornelia Graves, St. Thomas Midtown Director for Perinatal Services.

Graves explained that women of color are also at greater risk of having pre-existing conditions that can impact pregnancy, like diabetes or hypertension.

She said the key to successful pregnancy for those with preexisting conditions is to plan ahead,

“If you know that you have a chronic condition you need to plan that you’re going to get pregnant, especially with some conditions like diabetes. Failure to plan your pregnancy and then getting pregnant with really high blood sugars can not only affect you, but it can also cause birth defects for your baby. It’s really important for you to manage these diseases prior to getting pregnant.”