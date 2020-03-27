WATCH: Owners of Live Skin Nashville juggle uncertain times, stress self-care

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The COVID-19 Pandemic has forced local business owners to shut their doors, and even if it’s just on a temporary basis, it’s still stressful. Liv Drinkwater and Olivia Weir are young business owners, creating Live Skin Nashville from the ground up and currently find themselves in that situation.

The MedSpa is based in Brentwood, TN and has a strong following of clients that range in age, including men and women. Just like many other business right now, Live Skin is relying on the sales of their own products online to help create income at this time.

But even with their own anxiety of paying their employees and keeping their business afloat, these two entrepreneurs are still stressing the importance of self-care.

Liv and Olivia are helping their clients and others by coming up with spa treatments, that anyone can do from their own home.

For the latest on skin and beauty tips, you can find Liv and Olivia on Instagram @LiveSkinNashville.