FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The City of Franklin took News 2 for a ride in one of their snow plows Tuesday, Jan. 16.

For three days, the staff at Stormwater Management have worked 12-hour shifts to keep the city roads clear and safe.

“This is the busiest we have been with trying to keep the roads clean,” said Jason Malugin, an employee with Franklin’s Stormwater Management.

With a whole city to manage and maintain, each employee has around 10 plowing and salting routes in Franklin.

“If it would’ve quit snowing this would’ve been over early, but as soon as we would get the streets clean, it would just cover it back up and it was hard to deal with,” Malugin said.

According to Malugin, it has been a brutal cycle of re-plowing the same roads over and over again.

“I would start one section and get it fairly well cleaned, then move to another section,” Malugin said. “If I go back within an hour, it was already covered again.”

Now that the snow has finally stopped, Malugin spent Tuesday morning salting city roads. He expects the sun will help the salt do its job.

Malugin expects the roads to be fully cleared by the end of Wednesday, but with a chance of snow on the horizon for Thursday, Malugin said he hopes it doesn’t snow. If it does, however, the plan will be the same: plow and salt as much and as often as possible.

“I run my whole route. Then once my whole route is done, I will start back over with the first one I started with,” Malugin said. “So if it takes me two hours to run that complete route, then I will start back over after those two hours.”

For now, Malugin told News 2 drivers can help by staying off the roads if possible, and not parking along side streets.