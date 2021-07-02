WATCH LIVE: Former Metro officer expected to accept plea deal in 2018 fatal shooting

Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The former Metro police officer who shot and killed a man after a traffic stop and foot chase in North Nashville three years ago is expected to accept a plea deal in court Friday morning.

Andrew Delke, who resigned from the Metro Nashville Police Department Thursday, will plead guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter for the June 2018 shooting death of Daniel Hambrick, according to an attorney for Hambrick’s family.

Metro Officer Andrew Delke appears in courtroom in 2019. (Photo: WKRN)

The attorney added that Delke will receive a three year sentence on the manslaughter charge.

Initially charged with first-degree murder, Delke was scheduled to go to trial on July 12.

Delke is expected to accept the plea deal in a Davidson County courtroom at 9 a.m. Friday.

