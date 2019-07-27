Breaking News
Carmichael Towers (Courtesy: Vanderbilt University)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The tower came down. Crews successfully imploded Carmichael Tower 3 Saturday at 9 a.m.

The implosion of the 14-story tower lasted 11-seconds. An estimated 400 pounds of explosives were used to trigger the implosion.

Carmichael Tower 3 was a residence hall for undergraduate students and was named in memory of the university’s third Chancellor, Oliver Cromwell Chandler. With it’s removal, and Carmichael Tower 4 later this summer, Vanderbilt University will build three new residential colleges.

