SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Middle Tennessee teenager continues to make big strides in her recovery after losing both legs in a crash earlier this year.

Janae Edmondson was the special guest at the rivalry game at Smyrna High School against Stewart’s Creek High School on Friday night.

During halftime, the teen walked on her prosthetics alongside friends and family without crutches. The PA announcer at the game said Edmondson chose to take the steps at Smyrna High School because of what the school means to her, and the support they offered during a very difficult time.

In February, the Smyrna High School senior was walking with her family in downtown St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when police said a driver sped through a yield sign at the intersection and hit another car, which struck Edmondson.

Edmondson was critically injured in the crash and had to have both legs amputated. Prior to the crash, the teen had verbally accepted an offer to play volleyball for a college in Middle Tennessee.

However, months after the horrific crash, Middle Tennessee State University offered the teen an offer she couldn’t resist. Edmondson officially signed with MTSU in April on a partial scholarship while being the manager for the Blue Raider Volleyball team.

Edmondson took her first steps in July with her new prosthetics and continues to take major steps toward her recovery.