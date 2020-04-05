WATCH: How to make a simple mask in less than a minute

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- We are all working hard right now to stay at home, in hopes that we can flatten the COVID-19 curve soon, but so many of us still need to get out to the grocery stores or pharmacies.

While not required by state officials, masks are now being recommended when going outside of our homes, but it does not need to be medical grade material.

There are plenty of companies making masks and selling them online but if you need a simple, cost-effective way to make your own, you’re in luck. News 2’s Kayla Anderson shows you how to make one with limited supplies, in less than one minute.

You will need just two items to make this mask; a bandana and two hair rubber bands (Nylon fabric recommended). These items can be found on Amazon, The Dollar Store or any local grocery store.