WATCH: Dashcam captures dramatic pursuit of Sumner Co. escaped inmate

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Casey Jordan escaped from a work program Thursday afternoon and lead several police agencies on a dangerous chase in Sumner County.

It started in Gallatin, leading to Portland, and ending in a crash in Hendersonville.

Dashcam video, which you can only see on News 2, captured the dramatic situation.

The video shows two Hendersonville Police officers chase after the suspect in a stolen truck. Officers tried to slow down Jordan with spike strips, but the suspect crashed into the guard rail instead.

“He just barely missed the front end of the patrol car,” said Sgt. Christopher Gagnon, “at that point he was probably going 90 to 100 miles an hour.”

Police say the Sumner County inmate escaped around 1 p.m. on Thursday. He then reportedly stole two cars and multiple agencies began searching for him.

“He had a history of victimizing the public so we can only assume he’s going to continue on with his criminal activity if he stays at large,” said Sgt. Gagnon.

Video after the crash shows officers approaching an uninjured Jordan who lunges at them.

Hendersonville Police have charged Jordan with evading arrest and reckless endangerment.