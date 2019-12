NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Doctors across the country are working overtime on Dec. 26 as it tends to be one of the busiest days of the year for sick visits, especially with flu season hitting harder and earlier this year.

"It oftentimes doesn't start until after December into January, and we saw it a little earlier this year spike this year, even in November," said Emergency Medical Physician Ty Babcock with Complete Urgent Care in Nashville.