WARTRACE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Wartrace are searching for those responsible for several acts of graffiti in the Bedford County town.

The town took to social media to bring awareness to several instances of graffiti vandalism on street signs and roadways.





(Courtesy: Wartrace Police Department)

Law enforcement asked residents to keep an eye out for anyone they see vandalizing town property and to report any suspicious activity. If anyone knows who might be spray painting the town, you are asked to contact Town Hall at 931-389-6144 or Police Chief Danny Odeneal at the police department phone number, 931-684-3411.