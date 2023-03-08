WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman is facing charges following a drug bust involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Warren County.

According to officials, detectives from the McMinnville Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, and the District Attorney’s Office learned about illegal drug activity involving 30-year-old Crystal A. Jones of Warren County.

During their investigation, police said they discovered Jones was selling pressed M-30 pills containing fentanyl.

On Tuesday, March 7, authorities said Jones was charged with sale of fentanyl with a $150,000 bond, as well as child endangerment with a $50,000 bond because her 8-year-old child was near the fentanyl.

Officers found about 200 pressed M-30 fentanyl pills — which sell for $30 each, according to police — along with $738 in cash.