WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A deputy in Warren County is facing a DUI charge following his arrest over the weekend.

On Saturday, Cory Cannon was involved in a single-vehicle accident in the Rock Island community. In a press release Tuesday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said that Cannon was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Cannon was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. He has since been released.

Sheriff Jackie Matheny requested the Tennessee Highway Patrol to investigate the crash as it was apparent alcohol was a factor.

Following the investigation, Cannon has been charged with driving under the influence, and he was also issued a citation for not wearing a seatbelt.

After being treated for his injuries and released from the hospital, Cannon turned himself in to the Warren County Jail. He was booked and released after making bond.

In Tuesday’s press release, it was also said that Cannon has been relieved of his duties at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.