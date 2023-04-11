WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a man who is considered to be armed and dangerous following a robbery in Warren County over the weekend.

On Saturday, April 8, just before 9 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the One Stop Market on Old Nashville Highway to respond to reports of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers located the store manager and four other individuals who were in the store during the robbery.

Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff's Department

The individuals told officers that a man wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and a black facemask entered the store holding a black handgun.

The man allegedly ordered the individuals to lie on the floor, took their cell phones, had the owner of the store open the cash registers, took an undisclosed amount of cash and several cartons of Marlboro cigarettes before leaving.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, the victims were assaulted during the robbery. Investigators say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Warren County Sheriff Investigator Jared Jacobs at (931)-473-8032 or call the non-emergency line at (931) 668-7000.