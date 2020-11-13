Warren County closes 2 schools after ‘disturbing trend’ in COVID-19 cases

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two schools were moved to remote learning in Warren County after what the Director of Schools called a disturbing trend in COVID-19 cases.

The district said Warren County High School and Warren County Middle School have both seen rapid increases in positive COVID-19 cases among students.

Director of Schools Grant Swallows told News 2 the end of last week and beginning of this week were when they started noticing the trend. He said the high school saw seven cases on Monday followed by another day with multiple cases.

Now both schools were put on remote learning until November 30th.

“We kicked it around and talked to a lot of folks ,talked to our health dept. as many people

as we could, remote learning is not the optimal environment, but we’ve gotten better at it,

we felt like we could still do what we need to do via ZOOM and most importantly keep people safe,” Swallows said.

District leaders said other schools in the county were seeing lower numbers and will continue to operate on a regular schedule. But based on community spread they are monitoring those locations and will move them to remote learning as well if their COVID cases increase.