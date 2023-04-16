WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said a 74-year-old man who walked away from his home overnight has been tracked down.

According to authorities, Larry Parker, a member of the Ivy Bluff community, left his residence on foot at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16 without his wallet, phone, or car keys.

Officials said Parker has a hard time walking, so they believed he might have been picked up by someone traveling along the road.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone who lives on or around Ivy Bluff Trail — within the area between Old Nashville Highway and Barren Fork Baptist Church — to check their property, as well as footage from any security or outdoor cameras, for signs of Parker.

Then, at 9 p.m. on Sunday, authorities announced Parker has been located and reunited with his family.

“Sheriff Matheny wants to thank every person, organization and the news media for their assistance in locating Mr. Parker,” the Warren County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.

No other information has been released about how or where Parker was found.