WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A middle school student from Warren County was arrested Thursday in connection with a threat of mass violence.

According to authorities, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the district attorney general’s office were notified about the threat — which a Warren County student was spreading electronically — during the early morning hours on Thursday, April 6.

The sheriff’s department said its investigators, along with school resource officers, immediately started investigating the allegation.

After taking statements from witnesses and conducting a thorough investigation, officials announced they identified the person who made the threat as a sixth grade student.

Following a discussion with the district attorney general, authorities said the boy was taken into custody and charged with making threats of mass violence on school property.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, Warren County Sheriff Jackie D. Matheny Jr. and District Attorney General Chris Stanford of the 31st Judicial District “commend the students who came forward with information regarding the threat, and who also cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation. It is imperative that we remind not only our children, but anyone who has information on any possible act of violence, that they share that information with law enforcement immediately.”

This news comes after Warren County officials notified families on Wednesday, April 5 about rumors of a possible threat involving Warren County High School.

However, authorities said Wednesday’s rumors — which were completely unrelated to Thursday’s threat — were thoroughly investigated and did not uncover any evidence or witnesses of a threat being made.