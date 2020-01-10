Warrant: Teen wounded in Williamson County shooting played dead to survive

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man shot in the chest and leg Tuesday night near Franklin told deputies he survived by falling into a ditch and pretending to be dead, court documents reveal.

Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8 p.m. to Williamson Medical Center where the victim showed up with two gunshot wounds.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told detectives he met two men at Incinerator Road and Lula Lane for a drug deal. During that transaction, the victim said he entered the backseat of a sedan, where the passenger, who was armed with a rifle, attempted to rob him of two bags of marijuana.

During the robbery, the passenger reportedly pressed the rifle against the victim’s rib cage and fired. As the victim ran from the sedan, he explained the passenger fired another shot, striking him in the leg.

The victim told deputies he fell into a ditch and pretended to be dead. He then heard the driver tell the passenger to get in the car, so they could leave, because the victim had been killed.

Deputies went to the scene of the shooting and said they located a crashed sedan in a ditch on Lula Lane. They spoke to the owner and said they learned Johnathan Stratton, a 20-year-old Dickson man, had taken the vehicle, as well as his mother’s cell phone, which was recovered from the wrecked sedan.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for Stratton early Wednesday morning and called him a “person of interest” in the shooting. He was arrested Thursday in the area of Lula Lane and charged with especially aggravated robbery. His bond was set at one-million dollars.