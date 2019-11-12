Warrant: Rutherford County principal, teacher dragged 10-year-old by feet

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Court documents released Tuesday morning reveal new details about the weekend arrests of an elementary school principal and teacher in Rutherford County.

Helen Campbell, the principal at Walter Hill Elementary School, and Bonnie Marlar, a teacher at the school, were both charged Saturday with misdeamenor child abuse.

Arrest reports obtained by News 2 allege the two women dragged a ten-year-old boy by his feet through Walter Hill Elementary. The child suffered injuries to his head as a result, the paperwork states.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office revealed.

According to a spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools, Campbell and Marlar were suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation. The district said the school would be open Monday with an interim principal in place.

The two are expected to appear in court on Dec 12.