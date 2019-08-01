Warrant: Maury County triple shooting victims shot in head, motive unclear

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — All three victims of a shooting last week at a home in Maury County were shot in the head with a small caliber handgun, court documents reveal.

Samuel Modine, 37, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the July 26 shootings at a home on Brown Hollow Road.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office said Modine called 911 around 2 a.m. that morning to report the shootings and to ask for help.

An arrest warrant obtained by News 2 alleges Modine shot all three victims in the head with a small caliber handgun, killing Eddie Anderson and wounding two women, including the mother of his children.

The two women suffered critical injuries in the shooting and were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Two children were reportedly inside the home when the shooting happened. They were not injured.

Modine was being held in the Maury County jail.

The sheriff’s office has not revealed a possible motive for the shootings.