Warrant: man stabbed during domestic disturbance in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is charged after she’s accused of stabbing a man in a domestic dispute.

Metro police responded to a home in the 5500 block of Winn Avenue in west Nashville on Christmas Eve.

They say it was for a reported stabbing from the day before.

According to an affidavit, the victim says Kimberly Lynn Tidwell was upset that he went to a party without her.

The report states the Tidwell began stabbing the victim with a black folding Damascus stiletto blade.

Police said the victim had wounds to his face, shoulder, and hand but was able to leave the area.

Tidwell is now charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

She remains in jail on a domestic violence hold. Her bond is $75,000.