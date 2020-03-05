Warrant: Man charged after possible juvenile sex trafficking case in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with statutory rape after Metro police investigated a possible juvenile sex trafficking case in Nashville.

The suspect is Pierre R. Burns, 27.

Police responded to a shopping plaza in the 4200 block of Nolensville Pike Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, detectives interviewed the juvenile who is a runaway and she said she met Burns on Tinder.

Pierre Burns (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

She said he picked her up along with another runaway juvenile, and once they were at Burns’ home she and he had sex several times.

The victim also told police Burns “pimped her out” 3 times.

During a recorded interview, police said Burns confessed to having sex with the juvenile, who just turned 15, but said he did not pimp her out.

He’s charged with statutory rape and his bond was set at $22,000.

