Warrant: ID left in candy box with ‘Hello Kitty’ drugs helped identify suspect

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Madison woman who left a candy box filled with ecstasy and fentanyl on the side of a Millersville road last week was identified because the box also contained her ID card, an arrest warrant alleges.

Police said the drugs, which were shaped like “Hello Kitty” candies, were located Feb. 3 on Skyline Drive.

Officers issued an alert for 22-year-old Jesseka Sereniti Story the following day and said she was “wanted for questioning” in the incident. She was arrested Monday and booked into the Robertson County jail, where she was held on a $2,500 bond.

(Courtesy: Millersville Police Department)

According to an arrest warrant released Wednesday, Story’s ID card was found inside the candy box, along with approximately 50 pills, a counterfeit $50 bill and a THC vape pen. The paperwork states the pills tested positive for amphetamines and a “substitute substance for fentanyl.”

The warrant alleges Story turned herself into Millersville police on Monday and admitted the pills belonged to her. She had also been wanted on charges in Sumner County, including simple possession, theft and criminal trespass.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.