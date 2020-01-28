Warrant: Franklin County man shot wife, kids over alleged infidelity

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin County man told deputies he shot his wife in the head over the weekend because he believed she was cheating on him, an arrest affidavit alleges.

According to the affidavit, Holly Maxwell called 911 around 4:30 p.m. Saturday from her home on Vernon Ridge Road and stated her husband, Christopher Maxwell, had abused her and had a shotgun. During the call, she could be heard screaming, as five gunshots were fired.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they said they found Holly Maxwell, 46, on the ground with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple’s two teenage sons had also been shot by their father, investigators revealed. Their 13-year-old was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while their 14-year-old was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

The arrest affidavit states one of the sons told deputies that his father thought their mother was being unfaithful, so he abused her, then grabbed a shotgun. The mother yelled for her children to run and Christopher Maxwell shot all three of them, the paperwork states.

When deputies confronted Christopher Maxwell at the home, the affidavit alleges he begged them to shoot and kill him. Deputies said he claimed he had to kill his wife because she was cheating and stated “now you kill me” because “I ain’t gonna live locked up.”

Once in custody, Christopher Maxwell was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems for treatment of chest pains. He was then moved to the Franklin County jail, where he was held without bond on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and child abuse/neglect.